ANL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.67%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.29%)
PPL 87.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
SNGP 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 154.25 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.29%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 16.6 (0.35%)
BR30 25,106 Increased By ▲ 165.89 (0.67%)
KSE100 44,796 Increased By ▲ 208.12 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,352 Increased By ▲ 82.9 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Are daily wage earners worse off today?

BR Research 01 Apr 2021

The ouster of Hafeez Shaikh was unofficially blamed at his failure to tame inflation. Not sure if he had much to do with inflation, but the Prime Minister is sure feeling the heat. You can read the pulse from the reduction in petroleum price letting go of the opportunity to gain on taxes, and a rather major announcement of restarting trade with India (expect backlash?).

So how bad is it really? Well, going by the overall inflation numbers, this is nowhere close to the worst Pakistan has had. But as people usually compare one tenure with the one that preceded, it is worth exploring if people are better or worse off in real terms. Here is an attempt to view it from a daily wage earner’s angle, as to how have the essential food prices moved in relation to the wages.

Note that this is in no way an attempt at dissecting the externalities involved in the price increase, or who has better handled the prices. This is just to portray if the daily wage earner in the first 32 months of the current government is better or worse off than the same period of the previous government, regardless of underlying factors driving these prices.

You could go on and add as many variables, but for simplicity, real wages of daily earners are plotted against the prices of wheat flour (aata), lentils (cooked daal), and tea (prepared chai). Daal, roti and chai are what the labour class consumes the most on a daily basis at least once a day, especially those at work.

The labor wages, as tabulated by the PBS on a weekly basis, have gone from a base of 100 in August 2018 to 120 by February 2021. The same in the PML’s first 32 months had gone up to 128, so there is a clear winner here. But it will matter in the context of prices of the aforementioned key food items, and here is where the labor class must clearly be struggling.

The wage increase in PTI’s tenure thus far is lower than the food price increase in all the three items. It was the exact opposite in the PML-N’s first 32 months, where the wage increase outpaced the increase in prices of food items. However crude that estimation may be, it is safe to say an average daily worker finds it considerably difficult to just afford a basic meal today, than he did in the same period of the previous government.

Granted, there have been measures to support the extremely poor segment at a large scale than ever before, but the prices in general have affected the lowest income quintile the hardest, especially as the earnings have not raised by as much. It may or not be entirely the PTI’s fault, but this should make them better address pricing decisions going forward, and this makes the case for targeted subsidies ever more compelling. Here is hoping the labor of the country find it easier than they have so far, in the next half of the government’s tenure.

inflation Taxes daily wage employees food price PTI govt Dr Hafeez Shaikh PMLN Govt

Are daily wage earners worse off today?

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Graphic bodycam footage played at Floyd murder trial

China seeks 'democratic transition', but no sanctions, on Myanmar

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

SRO issued to amend rules: There can be no proceedings against legally valid declarations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters