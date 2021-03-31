ANL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.2%)
ASC 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
ASL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.48%)
AVN 90.26 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.37%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
DGKC 122.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.66%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
HASCOL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.96%)
HUBC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.68%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.34%)
MLCF 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.23%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.55%)
PTC 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
TRG 160.21 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (2.57%)
UNITY 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.6%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,840 Increased By ▲ 68.28 (1.43%)
BR30 25,504 Increased By ▲ 392.25 (1.56%)
KSE100 45,043 Increased By ▲ 551.6 (1.24%)
KSE30 18,504 Increased By ▲ 246.18 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Korean Air expects to take two years to integrate Asiana purchase

  • "By consolidating these three airlines, it can become a top-level low-cost airline not only in Korea, but also in Asia," he said.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd expects it will take two years after its purchase of Asiana Airlines Inc closes before the rival brands can be integrated, and it plans to merge their three low-cost arms into one, its president said.

Korean Air in November announced it would spend 1.8 trillion won ($1.59 billion) to become Asiana's top shareholder, in aviation's first major consolidation since COVID-19 brought the industry to its knees. It is also the biggest shake-up in South Korean air travel since Asiana's founding ahead of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

In a written briefing to media on Wednesday, Korean Air President Woo Keehong said his airline hoped to receive competition approvals for the Asiana deal from nine countries by the end of the year.

"Korean Air plans to fully integrate with Asiana Airlines about two years after Korean Air completes the acquisition and Asiana Airlines becomes its subsidiary," he said.

Korean Air also expects to merge the airlines' low-cost arms Jin Air Co Ltd, Air Busan Co Ltd and Air Seoul into a single budget carrier that can better realise economies of scale, Woo said.

"By consolidating these three airlines, it can become a top-level low-cost airline not only in Korea, but also in Asia," he said.

Korean Air and Asiana will look to integrate their large aircraft fleets, which in some cases have different engine types for the same model, Woo said, adding that it would be easier to phase out Asiana's planes, as many have leases expiring within five years.

Korean Air expects about 1,200 roles between the airlines will overlap, but it will manage the situation through attrition and retirements rather than direct job cuts, he said.

Seoul Olympics Korean Air Lines Co Ltd Korean Air President Woo Keehong Asiana's

Korean Air expects to take two years to integrate Asiana purchase

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters