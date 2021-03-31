ANL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.68%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
AVN 90.25 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.36%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.07%)
DGKC 122.60 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.03%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.42%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
HASCOL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.86%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.78%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
MLCF 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.4%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
PRL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.21%)
PTC 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 161.99 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (3.71%)
UNITY 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,841 Increased By ▲ 69.35 (1.45%)
BR30 25,547 Increased By ▲ 435.28 (1.73%)
KSE100 45,043 Increased By ▲ 552.13 (1.24%)
KSE30 18,498 Increased By ▲ 240.23 (1.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
China stocks fall weighed by material, property shares

  The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.62% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index dipped 0.23%?.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Wednesday, led by losses in material and property shares, as investors shrugged off data showing manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in three months in March.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.61% at 3,435.46 points, while blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.1%.

Property and material shares led losses in the morning session, with the real estate index down 2.08% and the material sub-index down 2.73%.

Shares of Chinese developer China Vanke Co fell 4.8% and dragged the real estate sub-index lower, as analysts cut their earnings forecasts after the company's annual results. Its Hong Kong-listed shares fell 6.4%.

The pullback in stocks comes after a recent three-day rally boosted by corporate earnings, with northbound outflows via the Stock Connect hitting 6.6 billion yuan ($1.01 billion) on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data.

On the economic front, the official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 from 50.6 in February as factories cranked up production after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holidays, with improving global demand adding further momentum to a solid economic recovery.

The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.62% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index dipped 0.23%?.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.4% to 10,976.96, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.31% at 28,488.81.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index slipped 0.08%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.64%.

China stocks fall weighed by material, property shares

