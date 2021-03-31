World
Spain removes age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine, to give J&J to over-66s
- A public health commission approved the change at a meeting on Tuesday, the broadcaster said.
31 Mar 2021
MADRID: Spain has decided to remove an upper age limit of 65 years on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and give Johnson & Johnson's version of the jab to people aged over 66, Cadena Ser radio reported on Tuesday.
A public health commission approved the change at a meeting on Tuesday, the broadcaster said, citing a document it had seen, a week after Spain decided to reintroduce the AstraZeneca treatment for people aged 18-65.
