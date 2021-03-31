ANL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.79%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.74%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
DGKC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.61%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.75%)
PRL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.76%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.43%)
UNITY 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,833 Increased By ▲ 60.9 (1.28%)
BR30 25,521 Increased By ▲ 409.39 (1.63%)
KSE100 44,976 Increased By ▲ 485.24 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,472 Increased By ▲ 213.91 (1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Spain removes age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine, to give J&J to over-66s

  • A public health commission approved the change at a meeting on Tuesday, the broadcaster said.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

MADRID: Spain has decided to remove an upper age limit of 65 years on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and give Johnson & Johnson's version of the jab to people aged over 66, Cadena Ser radio reported on Tuesday.

A public health commission approved the change at a meeting on Tuesday, the broadcaster said, citing a document it had seen, a week after Spain decided to reintroduce the AstraZeneca treatment for people aged 18-65.

