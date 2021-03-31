Markets
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ flat
- The benchmark fell 0.9% on Tuesday.
31 Mar 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, after recording two consecutive session of losses.
The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 27.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat as at 2126 GMT.
