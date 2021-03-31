ANL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.74%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.74%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
DGKC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.61%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.97%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.38 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.64%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.43%)
UNITY 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.27%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,832 Increased By ▲ 60.36 (1.26%)
BR30 25,517 Increased By ▲ 405.58 (1.62%)
KSE100 44,967 Increased By ▲ 476.01 (1.07%)
KSE30 18,465 Increased By ▲ 206.6 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ flat

  • The benchmark fell 0.9% on Tuesday.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, after recording two consecutive session of losses.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 27.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark fell 0.9% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat as at 2126 GMT.

