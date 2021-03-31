Markets
Hong Kong stocks rise at start of trade
31 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday with more healthy gains, extending their rally into a fourth day, as data showed a forecast-beating increase in Chinese factory activity in March.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.79 percent, or 225.03 points, to 28,802.53.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 4.47 points, to 3,452.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.12 percent, or 2.64 points, to 2,226.63.
