Opposition will not move no-trust motion against Buzdar: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Tuesday, predicted that the opposition would not move no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

“I do not think that any no-confidence motion will be moved against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing with Buzdar,” he reiterated, while talking to media persons after visit of Safe City project Islamabad.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that it will move no-confidence motion against Buzdar but the PPP will not succeed.

PM Imran Khan will complete his five years term and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties was not capable of doing anything against Khan. The minister said that reshuffle of the federal cabinet was the big action and it came to my knowledge that some changes were expected in the federal cabinet.

Reshuffle of portfolios of the minister will be revealed on Thursday next, after the cabinet meeting, he said.

“This is my 15th ministry. I have came with Imran Khan, I stand with him and will go with him,” he said.

He also spoke on the Kashmir issue and stressed that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein.

To a question, he said that his ministry had no contact with the Indian interior ministry.

Earlier, he visited Safe City project in Islamabad and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) briefed about the project and the law and order situation in Islamabad. He said that all 1,800 safe city cameras have been made operational, and another 1,200 cameras will be installed in the city to make the project more effective. Government will soon ...safe city law, he said, adding that another eight drone camera will be provided to the city police.

He said that he will ask the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to administer Covid-19 vaccine to Islamabad police as police was also front line force in the epidemic like doctors. The minister said that another 25 vehicles will be provided to the rescue service, 1122.

The minister said that the city police will soon launch a tourist force, which will be consist of 240 personnel, which will facilitate tourists coming to the city. The Ministry of Interior will move a summary to the prime minister for further induction in the city police, he said.

