ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU sees fast fix to German court setback on virus fund

AFP 31 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: The EU expressed hope on Monday that a shock decision by Germany's Constitutional Court to halt ratification of a 750-billion-euro ($885-billion) coronavirus recovery fund would not delay it for long.

The European Commission, which designed the recovery fund, said it stood by its historic stimulus plan and insisted its "legality was in order".

The commission "remains confident" that the "court will decide swiftly" on the case, an EU spokesman told reporters.

Following approval by both the upper and lower house of parliament in Germany, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had been due to sign off on the fund to complete Germany's formal ratification process on Friday.

But five individuals filed a challenge, prompting the court to decide that the ratification "shall not be executed pending the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the temporary injunction application".

Ratification by member states would give Brussels new powers - known as "own resources" - to raise funds to repay pooled debt independently from the EU's national governments.

"It's crucial that the own resources decision is rapidly approved by all member states in particular in light of the challenges due to the Covid 19 pandemic," the spokesman said.

So far, 16 of the 27 member states have ratified the plan. The EU's goal is to have the approval process completed "by the end of the second quarter of this year" so that the first payments from the fund can begin, the spokesman added.

Along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel had sketched out the fund last year, which eventually was agreed by the EU's 27 members in December as part of a 1.8-trillion-euro budget up to 2027.

The move to offer loans and outright grants to EU countries hit hardest by the pandemic, such as Italy, smashed long-held stereotypes of Germany as a "frugal" country staunchly opposed to taking responsibility for others' debt.

Coronavirus EU European Commission Court Frank Walter Steinmeier

EU sees fast fix to German court setback on virus fund

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.