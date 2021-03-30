Buzdar announces development package of Rs5bn for Chiniot

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Chiniot district on Tuesday and announced a development package worth more than five billion rupees for the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Development Package will solve the problems of the area. He said seven billion rupees has been allocated for the provision of relief to the people during Ramazan.

He also inaugurated a tree plantation drive in the district after planting a sapling at Chiniot rest house. Moreover the Chief Minister also announced several other projects including health, education, police line, road infrastructure and water filtration.

At the outset, Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a degree college for girls Bhawana, 43.5 KM long five roads construction under Rural Accessibility Program phase II and other road construction schemes which will link the district with other areas.