ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research SPWL (Saif Power Limited) 17.78 Increased By ▲ 2.72%

Saif Power working it through

BR Research 31 Mar 2021

Saif Power Limited (PSX: SPWL) - a subsidiary of the Saif Group – announced its financial performance for 2020 recently, and just as other IPPs, the key highlight was the decline in utilization levels due to lower dispatches of electricity during the year by the independent power producer.

SPWL’s net revenues dipped by 40 percent year-on-year where the utilization levels are expected to be much lower in CY20 versus 40 percent in CY19. While the actual utilization levels for CY20 were not known at the time of writing, they were 31.6 percent in 9MCY20 and are expected to hover at 25 percent for 2020. Overall, the electricity dispatches by Saif Power are expected to have dropped by 35 percent year-on-year in CY20 with a significant decline in the last quarter of 2020 (on a quarterly basis). This was due to lower demand for electricity during the winter months that leads to lower dispatches from the power companies. Also, as highlighted by a research note by Optimus Capital Management, lower utilization of gas is likely due to shortage of the natural gas in the country, particularly in winters. Administrative expenses remained unchanged while the finance cost contracted due to fall in the company’s short-term borrowings in a low interest rate environment. However, company’s earnings skidded by 35 percent year-on-year.

Saif Power is among the IPPs that shall receive payments from the government after the clearance from NAB authorities. Thus, the anticipated payment from the government along with better liquidity position in terms of adequate working capital lines despite the circular debt-related receivables touching Rs9 billion by September 2020 - and hence better prospects for dividends - puts the company among stocks with optimistic prospects. The company announced a final cash dividend of Rs2.5 per share for the year end in addition to Rs1.25 interim dividend already paid which was above the market’s expectation.

natural gas IPPs electricity circular debt Saif Power Limited SPWL power producer

Saif Power working it through

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters