ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
World

Berlin city halts AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s

  • She added that it was a "precautionary measure" while the city awaited an official recommendation from federal health authorities.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

BERLIN: Germany's capital city Berlin on Tuesday suspended vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab for under-60s, as further reports emerge of blood clots among people who have received it.

"We are provisionally stopping vaccinations with AstraZeneca for under-60s," said Berlin's health minister Dilek Kalayci, citing "new data about side effects".

She added that it was a "precautionary measure" while the city awaited an official recommendation from federal health authorities.

"We have no serious cases of side effects in Berlin," Kalayci explained, adding that "everyone who has already received a first jab of AstraZeneca has very good protection".

Germany's medicines regulator Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) has now reported 31 cases of blood clots in people who have received AstraZeneca, Spiegel magazine reported Tuesday.

Almost all cases are reportedly in younger and middle-aged women, prompting several German hospitals to suspend the use of the jab for women under 55 this week.

According to Kalayci, Germany's regional health ministers will meet at short notice on Tuesday and that Germany's vaccine commission was expected to make a new recommendation on AstraZeneca soon.

On Monday, Canada also recommended halting the use of the jab for under-55s "pending further analysis".

The AstraZeneca vaccine has had a rollercoaster ride, with Britain, which developed it, staunchly supporting its use, South Africa outright rejecting it, and more than a dozen EU nations suspending shots in mid-March before most restarted rollouts but with a patchwork of age restrictions.

France has limited its use to over-55s, while Spain to under-65s.

AstraZeneca Berlin vaccine AstraZeneca jabs

Berlin city halts AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s

