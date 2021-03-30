Pakistan
Three more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital
30 Mar 2021
MULTAN: Another three patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 488 so far since March last year.
Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad on Tuesday said that M.Hussain (62) Nasreen Akhtar (58 ) and Sajjad Husain (60) died of coronovirus.
Hussain belonged to Khanewal, Nasreen to Multan and Saajad hailed from Sahiwal , he informed.
He informed that a total of 169 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 68 were positive and 59 were suspected, he stated.
Exactly twenty-two positive patients are serious while three are on invasive ventilator, he concluded.
