CM announces Rs 11bn development package for Chiniot

CHINIOT: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited here on Tuesday and announced a development package of Rs 11 billion for the district, under which Faisalabad-Sargodha road via Chiniot and 250-bed DHQ hospital would be constructed in the city.

Addressing local representatives and district officers here at Rest House, Chief Minister said that in past, less developed districts of the province were ignored but the PTI government has decided to provide separate development package for each district and in this regard elected public representatives of every district and tehsil were being taken on board.

He said that 67-km long Chiniot-Faisalabad road via Sargodha would be constructed under public-private partnership with an estimated cost of Rs 12.70 billion, while Chiniot district would share Rs 4.5 billion in the project. CM said that Pindi Bhattian-Chiniot road would soon be constructed,adding that a Cardiology department would be set up in the proposed 250-bed DHQ hospital Chiniot.

CM Buzdar said that district police complex, district complex would soon be established in the city and for this purpose land was being allocated.

He highlighted that foundation stone of Govt Boys Degree College in Kalowal Lalian costing Rs 250 million, Govt Degree College for Women in Manguana costing Rs 250 million, sewerage scheme costing Rs 230 million in Bhawana and tehsil headquarter hospital in Bhawana had been laid.

The CM also inaugurated uplift schemes costing Rs 411.7 million in the city.

Usman Buzdar said that state land in Chiniot district was being retrieved from squatters. He said the Punjab government had announced a package of Rs 7 billion for setting up Ramazan Bazaars in the province where commodities would be available for people on the rates of year 2018.

He said the people remained deprived of their fundamental rights but the present government was carrying out development process on equitable basis in the province.

Talking to media, the Chief Minister said the facility of health cards would be available by the end of this calender year in the province.

Regarding housing society for media persons, Usman Buzdar said that Special Assistant to CM on Information,

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan would call Chiniot-based journalists to Lahore and consult them in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that CM Punjab was committed to carry on the "mission of development" forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan .

MNA Ghulam Muhammad Lali, MPA Taimur Amjad Lali, MPA Saleem Bibi Bharwana, PTI district president Mian

Shaukat Thaheem and other representatives were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar suspended teshildar Chiniot Nadeem Khawaja and accountant of accounts office Muhammad Arshad Ghuman on the charges of corruption.