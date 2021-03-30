ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
Tourist police for capital on the cards: Rashid

  • The minister vowed to transform ICT police into an exemplary force by improving its performance.
APP 30 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday that efforts were afoot to launch a tourist police to ensure safe and secure environment for the visitors thronging the federal capital for recreational activities.

Addressing a news conference, he said around 240 cops would be deployed at 24 recreational spots to facilitate the tourists in the federal capital.

The minister vowed to transform the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police into an exemplary force by improving its performance.

The capital police would serve as a role model for other federating units, he added.

The minister said around eight drones would be procured for the ICT police to ensure better surveillance in the capital city.

Islamabad population had grown exponentially and existing police stations were not enough to fulfill its residents’ needs, he said while hinting at improving the force strength.

Sheikh Rashid announced that a Safe City Authority would be set up in Islamabad. A law would be introduced in the Parliament for issuance of various kinds of challans through safe city cameras, he added.

The minister said 25 more vehicles in the fleet of Rescue 1122 Ambulance service would be inducted to respond emergency situations in efficient manner.

To a query, he said a list of frontline personnel was being furnished to ensure their anti-COVID-19 vaccination at the earliest.

He underlined the need for increased coordination between the police of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for curbing the crimes in effective manner.

Sheikh Rashid said political forces on both sides of the Line of Control should make efforts to ease tension between India Pakistan, adding it would not work until the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He also termed the Kashmir a ‘jugular vein’ of Pakistan.

“Usman Buzdar [Chief Minister of Punjab] will not go anywhere as he enjoys full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said while responding to a query.

He said the multiparty alliance of the opposition, Pakistan Democratic Movement, had collapsed, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its five year tenure.

Earlier, the IGP Islamabad apprised the minister over functioning of safe city cameras installed at various points in the city.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed ICT

