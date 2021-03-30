Sindh govt inaugurates Pakistan’s first-ever electric bus

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah on Tuesday launched Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

As per details, the buses will be brought to the port city with cooperation with the private sector. As many as 100 buses are expected to hit the roads by the end of this year.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also congratulated Sindh government over the initiative.

He tweeted: Want to congratulate Sindh government specially Murad Ali Shah and ministry of transport on their remarkable step to add electric bus in Karachi Commuters system. The ministry is fully behind Sind government in this futuristic approach hope Punjab and KP will also take same route as soon as possible.

Last year in December, the federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the Mobile Manufacturing Policy were endorsed by the federal cabinet following their approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on December 16.