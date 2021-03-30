ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Eni agrees LNG, gas deal with Zhejiang Energy as China switches to cleaner fuels

  • On Monday a study showed China generated 53% of the world's total coal-fired power in 2020, nine percentage points more than five years earlier.
  • China has promised to reduce its dependence on coal and bring emissions of climate-warming greenhouse gas to a peak before 2030 and become "carbon neutral" by 2060.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

MILAN: Italy's Eni has agreed a long term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Zhejiang Energy as China seeks ways to cut carbon emissions by encouraging a switch from the use of polluting coal to gas to generate electricity.

On Monday a study showed China generated 53% of the world's total coal-fired power in 2020, nine percentage points more than five years earlier.

China has promised to reduce its dependence on coal and bring emissions of climate-warming greenhouse gas to a peak before 2030 and become "carbon neutral" by 2060.

Besides building out renewable energy capacity, Beijing has ambitious plans to build new natural gas storage and is increasing LNG imports.

Eni said on Tuesday under the agreement the two groups would develop long term LNG supply agreements and team up in gas and LNG projects.

Eni this year became the latest energy group to increase its climate ambition with a promise to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Its traditional oil and gas production will rise 4% per year but oil production will peak in 2025 and gas is expected to be some 90% of the portfolio in 2050.

LNG IMPORT liquefied natural gas LNG imports LNG price Italy's Eni Zhejiang Energy generate electricity

Eni agrees LNG, gas deal with Zhejiang Energy as China switches to cleaner fuels

ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters