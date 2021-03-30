Markets
Russia's gold production falls slightly in 2020
- The country also produced 965.73 tonnes of silver last year, a figure lower than the 996.17 tonnes it produced in 2019.
30 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russia produced 340.17 tonnes of gold in 2020, down from 343.54 tonnes in 2019, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The country also produced 965.73 tonnes of silver last year, a figure lower than the 996.17 tonnes it produced in 2019.
PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan
Russia's gold production falls slightly in 2020
ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan
Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today
Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister
Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds
India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus
Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal
Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
Read more stories
Comments