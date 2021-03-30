ANL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.41%)
ASL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.57%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
FFL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
HASCOL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.99%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 87.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1%)
PRL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.08%)
PTC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.14%)
TRG 149.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.73%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.19%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,721 Decreased By ▼ -22.17 (-0.47%)
BR30 24,721 Decreased By ▼ -196.81 (-0.79%)
KSE100 44,230 Decreased By ▼ -201.54 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,156 Decreased By ▼ -108.28 (-0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says hopes to avoid ban on Western tech giants

  • The Kremlin spokesman also said that Putin had no media accounts and did not want to waste time keeping any.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Tuesday it hopes Moscow will not be forced to block Western tech giants in the country but stressed that the companies had to abide by Russian law.

Russian authorities have in recent months ramped up pressure on foreign social media platforms, particularly those hosting content supporting jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"No one wants a full ban and it would be silly to advocate for one," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty weekly.

"But it's necessary to force the companies to follow our rules.

"We'd like to hope that it won't come to that and that ways to resolve the conflict will be found," he said in the interview published Tuesday.

Russia's state communications watchdog earlier this month began disrupting Twitter services in Russia, saying the US platform failed to comply with its requests to delete content.

Authorities said the content was related to child pornography, drug use and calls for minors to commit suicide.

Twitter has said it does not support "any unlawful behaviour" and is "deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation".

Russia in 2019 passed a law on the development of "sovereign internet" aimed at isolating the country's internet from the worldwide web, a move activists said would tighten government control of cyberspace and stifle free speech.

"If you don't want to accept our rules you cannot work here," Peskov told the weekly. "Not a single self-respecting country will allow a company to impose its own terms. That's not possible."

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Putin had no media accounts and did not want to waste time keeping any.

"He does not need it," Peskov said.

"He has relatives and loved ones who show and tell him things."

Russia Dmitry Peskov Alexei Navalny Kremlin Western tech giants

Russia says hopes to avoid ban on Western tech giants

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters