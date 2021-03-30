ANL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
ASL 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
BOP 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
DGKC 119.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.11%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.32%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.05%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
MLCF 44.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
PAEL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 87.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.65%)
PTC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.57%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.17%)
TRG 151.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.85%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,746 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (0.05%)
BR30 24,865 Decreased By ▼ -52.18 (-0.21%)
KSE100 44,372 Decreased By ▼ -59.46 (-0.13%)
KSE30 18,226 Decreased By ▼ -37.87 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares end lower as new COVID-19 cases put Easter plans on hold

  • Resolute Mining fell 7.7% while Red 5 shed nearly 3%.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with mining and energy stocks weighing the most, while investors were cautious about placing big bets as more COVID-19 cases were reported in Queensland after the state capital Brisbane was put under lockdown.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9% lower at 6.738.40, extending losses from the previous session.

Queensland warned on Tuesday that more cases of COVID-19 were expected to emerge as authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak linked to the virulent UK variant, throwing Easter travel plans into disarray.

"(Brisbane) had locally acquired cases which, compared with countries around the world, isn't much at all but it's generally been enough to see markets remaining a touch jittery," said Steven Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec.

"If case numbers continue to lift in coming days, there is a chance that the three-day lockdown is extended into Easter."

Most travel-related stocks fell on the news, with Webjet and Flight Centre weakening about 2% each.

Mining stocks closed more than 2% lower after marking their worst session in nearly three weeks, as iron ore futures dipped.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto each declined over 2%.

Gold stocks fell 2.2% to mark their lowest close since March 17, as bullion prices slipped to their weakest in more than two weeks.

Resolute Mining fell 7.7% while Red 5 shed nearly 3%.

The energy sub-index closed the session 1.6% lower, with all its components ending in the negative territory, hurt by a fall in oil prices.

Santos fell 1.1% while Woodside Petroleum lost 1.4%. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.6%to finish the session at 12,446.76.

Top gainers were Auckland International Airport and Spark New Zealand, each advancing about 4%.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index COVID19 Steven Daghlian

Australia shares end lower as new COVID-19 cases put Easter plans on hold

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters