ANL 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
ASC 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.55%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 87.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.37%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
BYCO 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.42%)
DGKC 120.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.43%)
EPCL 55.51 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.61%)
FCCL 22.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.8%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HASCOL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
HUBC 82.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.65%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.89%)
KAPCO 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.56%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
PAEL 31.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.85%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.27%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PTC 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.47%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.46%)
TRG 156.80 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By ▲ 47.14 (0.99%)
BR30 25,205 Increased By ▲ 287.41 (1.15%)
KSE100 44,695 Increased By ▲ 263.11 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,377 Increased By ▲ 112.26 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump rages at Covid experts who criticized him

  • He also attacked Fauci's ability to throw a baseball, described him as "king of the flip-flops," and said "Birx was a terrible medical advisor, which is why I seldom followed her advice."
AFP 30 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at two of the country's leading figures in the coronavirus battle after they criticized his handling of the pandemic.

In an angry statement, Trump described Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx as "two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned."

Trump accused Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, of trying to take credit for vaccine development, and "moving the goalposts to make himself look as good as possible."

The former president added that Birx, who was his coronavirus task force coordinator, was "a proven liar with very little credibility left."

The bitter outburst came after Fauci told CNN how shocked he had been when Trump last April called for states to "liberate" themselves as experts pleaded with Americans to obey shutdown orders.

Birx said in an interview that -- while working at the White House -- she had received a "very uncomfortable" phone call from Trump after speaking publicly about the rapid spread of Covid-19.

She also said "the federal government did not provide consistent messaging to the American people and that is fault number one."

The interviews with Fauci and Birx were part of a CNN documentary on the pandemic.

Birx retired after a bruising time at the White House that tarnished her once stellar reputation.

Fauci, 80, is now the White House's top pandemic advisor under President Joe Biden after Trump's election defeat.

"Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx moved far too slowly, and if it were up to them we'd currently be locked in our basements as our country suffered through a financial depression," Trump said.

He also attacked Fauci's ability to throw a baseball, described him as "king of the flip-flops," and said "Birx was a terrible medical advisor, which is why I seldom followed her advice."

Trump, who makes a habit of strong counter-attacks to any criticism, has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House and moving to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Under Trump, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the United States soared to by far the world's highest toll as he resisted face masks, shutdowns and other measures to contain the pandemic.

Biden has quickly ramped up vaccine distribution but also warned that the pandemic, which has killed 549,000 people in the US, remains a major threat as data shows another potential surge in infections.

Coronavirus Donald Trump US President Anthony Fauci Deborah Birx

Trump rages at Covid experts who criticized him

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters