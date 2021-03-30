ANL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.62%)
ASL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.83%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
BYCO 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.47%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.93%)
EPCL 55.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.76%)
FCCL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
FFBL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.8%)
FFL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
HASCOL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
HUBC 82.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.82%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.68%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.43%)
PAEL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.37%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
PTC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.15%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.33%)
TRG 156.75 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.68%)
UNITY 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.08%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 4,788 Increased By ▲ 44.76 (0.94%)
BR30 25,180 Increased By ▲ 262.92 (1.06%)
KSE100 44,681 Increased By ▲ 248.71 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,374 Increased By ▲ 109.77 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Hong Kong stocks rise at start of trade

AFP 30 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with healthy gains Tuesday morning following another record on Wall Street as investors eye vaccine progress, while looking ahead to the release of US jobs data this week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.77 points, to 3,432.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.18 percent, or 4.05 points, to 2,214.74.

