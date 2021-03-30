Hong Kong stocks rise at start of trade

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with healthy gains Tuesday morning following another record on Wall Street as investors eye vaccine progress, while looking ahead to the release of US jobs data this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 percent, or 214.47 points, to 28,552.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.77 points, to 3,432.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.18 percent, or 4.05 points, to 2,214.74.