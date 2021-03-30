O Level, IGCSE exams allowed to start from May 10

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Monday stated that the O Level and IGCSE exams will be allowed to start from May 10 instead of 15 at the request of Cambridge International Examination (CIE).

The minister took to Twitter and stated that he had received a letter from Cambridge CEO Christine Ozden, asking the government to bring forward the O level and IGCSE exams. He also shared a screenshot of the letter.

“After consultation with the provinces/stakeholders, we have agreed. Now O level/IGCSE exams will start from May 10,” announced the minister.

In the letter, Ozden had lauded the government for enabling students in Pakistan to make progress with their education. The CEO of Cambridge Assessment International Education shared that they had deliberated on the May 15 date given by the government for the start of O Level and IGCSE exams.

“We would like to ask you now to consider whether we are able to start Cambridge O Level and IGCSE from the 10th of May,” requested the UK board.

Ozden said if Cambridge is allowed to do so, it will enable many more students to progress.

She added that the change of date will provide equivalence in the education system that will be fairer as the students will have a “better chance to demonstrate what they have learnt”.

“We would welcome your consideration of this request at your earliest convenience,” the letter concluded.

