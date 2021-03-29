ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar dips as hedge fund default crimps risk appetite

  • Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback.
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2571 to 1.2626.
  • Price of US oil rises 0.3%.
  • Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged lower against its US counterpart on Monday as the default of a US hedge fund weighed on investor sentiment, offsetting higher oil prices.

US stock index futures dropped after Wall Street's surge in the prior session as major lenders came under pressure on concerns over possible spillover effects after the hedge fund default.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on expectations the OPEC+ group of leading producers will keep output unchanged in May, and worries that operations in the Suez Canal might take weeks to return to normal even though a ship blocking it has been partly refloated.

US crude prices were up 0.3% at $61.12 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2592 to the greenback, or 79.42 US cents.

The currency traded in a range of 1.2571 to 1.2626. Last Thursday, it touched a two-week low at 1.2628.

Speculators have reduced their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest this year, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of March 23, net long positions had decreased to 5,103 contracts from 10,263 in the prior week.

COVID-19 variant cases are increasing rapidly in several parts of Canada and longer-range forecasts show that stronger public health restrictions will be required to counter the spread of the disease, health officials said on Friday.

Canada's GDP data for January, due on Wednesday, could guide expectations on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Strategists say the central bank could reduce its bond purchases in April.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve in tandem with US Treasuries on Monday. The 10-year fell 3.3 basis points to 1.468%, having pulled back from a 14-month high earlier this month at 1.677%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian GDP WallStreet Canadian forex market

Canadian dollar dips as hedge fund default crimps risk appetite

President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters