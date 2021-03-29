Pakistan
186 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad
- He said that 604 corona patients had lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic.
29 Mar 2021
FAISALABAD: As many as 186 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.
According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,373 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.
He said that 604 corona patients had lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic.
He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,910 while 9,236 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.
At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 44, including 16 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.
Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister
186 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad
President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19
Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM
Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1
Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive
UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT
FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today
Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources
Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day
Read more stories
Comments