Qureshi, Cavusoglu discuss bilateral ties, regional peace

  • Both leaders also welcomed the holding of the HoA-IP conference which would further contribute towards efforts for peace in Afghanistan.
APP 29 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu Monday discussed the bilateral ties, regional peace and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting between the two foreign ministers was held on the sidelines of 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference being held on March 30 at Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe.

During the meeting, Qureshi said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed brotherly ties deeply rooted in religious, civilizational and traditional affinities.

According to a press release, the foreign minister observed that the establishment of high-level strategic cooperation council had transformed the bilateral ties between the two countries into strategic cooperation.

Both the foreign ministers also discussed in detail the Afghan peace process and Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed that permanent and durable solution to the Afghan issue could be achieved through a comprehensive dialogue led by the Afghan leadership.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan, besides the whole region.

Both leaders also welcomed the holding of the HoA-IP conference which would further contribute towards efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also lauded Turkey’s steadfast support to Pakistan over Kashmir issue and termed it encouraging for the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kahsmir.

He also said that holding of conference was also manifestation of Turkey’s efforts for peace in the region.

Turkish foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the whole region and extended full support to these efforts.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived at Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe to attend 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference.

Upon arrival at the airport, the foreign minister and his delegation was warmly received by Tajikistan Deputy Foreign Minister Huseynzoda Muzaffar, Pakistan ambassador Imran Haidar, Deputy Ambassador Shahid Ali Sehar and other high officials.

The foreign minister will lead Pakistan’s delegation at 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference, besides holding meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjidin Muhriddin and Tajik leadership.

During these meetings, the two sides would discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields.

Meetings with other foreign ministers from key members countries are also part of Foreign Minister’s schedule.

The visit by the foreign minister and his delegation would further enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries.

