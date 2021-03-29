World
UK's Raab visits Gibraltar to discuss post-Brexit treaty
- "As a valued member of the UK family, we stand side by side with Gibraltar as we enter into the forthcoming negotiations with the EU on Gibraltar's future relationship," Raab said in a statement ahead of the talks with Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.
29 Mar 2021
LONDON: Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab travels to Gibraltar on Monday to hold talks with the leader of the British territory about securing a post-Brexit treaty with the European Union over the future of the enclave on Spain's southern tip.
"As a valued member of the UK family, we stand side by side with Gibraltar as we enter into the forthcoming negotiations with the EU on Gibraltar's future relationship," Raab said in a statement ahead of the talks with Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.
"We are committed to delivering a treaty which safeguards UK's sovereignty of Gibraltar and supports the prosperity of both Gibraltar and the surrounding region."
President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19
UK's Raab visits Gibraltar to discuss post-Brexit treaty
Govt decides to remove Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister
Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM
Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1
Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive
UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT
FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today
Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources
Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day
Read more stories
Comments