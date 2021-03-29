Anti-polio drive starts in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The anti-polio drive started in Bahawalpur today in which more than 717,000 children under the age of 5 years would be administered anti-polio drops.

According to the Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali, as many as 1764 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

The campaign would be monitored by 337 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

The left out children would be given vaccines on April 1 and April 2.