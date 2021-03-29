Pakistan
Accused judicial remand extended in IHC attack case
- The court adjourned hearing on post arrest bail case of the accused till April 1.
Updated 29 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of four lawyers in Islamabad High Court (IHC) building attack case.
ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case against four lawyers involved in IHC attack case. The court adjourned the case without proceeding due to absence of prosecutor in the case.
The court also adjourned hearing on post arrest bail case of the accused till April 1.
