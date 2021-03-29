Business & Finance
Brazil loan defaults in Feb hold steady at multi-year low
29 Mar 2021
BRASILIA: A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios held steady in February at a multi-year low of 2.9%, while bank lending spreads narrowed to 22.9 percentage points from 23.5 pp in January, the central bank said on Monday.
The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.7% in the month to 4 trillion reais ($693 billion) and over the last 12 months loan growth accelerated 16.1%, the central bank said.
Brazil loan defaults in Feb hold steady at multi-year low
