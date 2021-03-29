Russian oil output rises to 10.22mn bpd in March 1-28

MOSCOW: Russian oil and gas condensate output has increased to 10.22 million barrels per day (bpd) in March 1-28 from 10.1 on average in February, two industry sources familiar with data told Reuters on Monday, broadly in line with Moscow's plans.

Russian energy ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The rise in production has followed a slump in February, when Russian oil and gas condensate production declined from 10.16 million in January.

A source familiar with Russia's thinking said on Monday Russia would support broadly stable oil output by OPEC+ group of leading global oil producers in May, while seeking a relatively small output hike for itself to meet the rising seasonal demand.

The group holds an online meeting on April 1.