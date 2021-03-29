ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

  • Imran says KSA's initiatives regarding plantation of 10 billion trees in the Kingdom and expansion of protected areas to more than 30 percent are commendable
  • We are targeting 60 percent of our energy to be clean energy by 2030, which will require a major expansion of solar, wind, and hydropower generation capacity in the country: PM
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 29 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia over Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, Imran expressed delight over the tree plantation drive initiated by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Sharing a letter written to the Saudi Crown Prince, the PM said: "Am delighted to learn of “Green Saudi Arabia” & “Green Middle East ” initiatives by my brother, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman! Have offered our support on these as there are many complementarities with our “Clean & Green Pakistan” & “10 Billion-Tree Tsunami."

He added that the two initiatives which include plantation of 10 billion trees in the Kingdom and it's further upscaling to 50 billion in the region as part of the Green Middle East Initiative; expansion of protected areas to more than 30 percent; protection of Marine and Coastal Environments and generation of 50 percent of the Kingdom’s energy from renewables by 2030 are highly commendable.

"The vision of Your Royal Highness closely aligns with our own “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative, which is investing in nature-based solutions to address Climate Change impacts in the country," Khan stated.

He mentioned, "We are also committed to shifting our energy’ mix towards a clean and low carbon trajectory. Like the Kingdom’s vision, we are targeting 60 percent of our energy to be clean energy by 2030, which will require a major expansion of solar, wind, and hydropower generation capacity in the country."

The prime minister said that Pakistan adores its cordial and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we would like to extend support Saudi Arabia's “Green” initiatives.”

