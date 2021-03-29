World
China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 8 a day earlier
- The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
29 Mar 2021
BEIJING: China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for March 28, up from eight a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 19 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,182, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.
