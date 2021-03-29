ANL 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.07%)
AVN 86.92 Decreased By ▼ -6.08 (-6.54%)
BOP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.94%)
DGKC 120.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.44%)
EPCL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.49%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.78%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.96%)
HUBC 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
KAPCO 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.87%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.61%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.04%)
PIBTL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.98%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.75%)
PTC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.41%)
TRG 156.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.32 (-3.88%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.61%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,790 Decreased By ▼ -117.52 (-2.39%)
BR30 25,282 Decreased By ▼ -767.09 (-2.94%)
KSE100 44,710 Decreased By ▼ -812.05 (-1.78%)
KSE30 18,385 Decreased By ▼ -336.77 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
CIMB's e-wallet venture with Ant Group to close fundraising by mid-year

  • Touch 'n Go Sdn Bhd owns 51% of TNG Digital while Ant Group holds 49%.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian bank CIMB Group's e-wallet unit is looking to close by around mid-year a fundraising in a joint venture with China's Ant Group, the unit's chief said in a press briefing on Monday.

Reuters reported in January that the joint venture, TNG Digital, was in advanced talks with investors to raise at least $150 million to fund expansion plans, at a valuation of more than $700 million.

Effendy Shahul Hamid, Group Chief Executive Officer of Touch 'n Go Sdn Bhd, told a virtual briefing that talks have been positive and the group has not finalised the amount to be raised.

"We haven't really figured out what levels we're going to stop the fundraising at, but we certainly have very positive traction from a combination of corporates and also private equity funds," he said.

Touch 'n Go Sdn Bhd owns 51% of TNG Digital while Ant Group holds 49%.

Touch 'n Go is also evaluating potential digital bank joint ventures, Effendy said.

