ANL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.88%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.34%)
ASL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.91%)
AVN 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.58%)
BOP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.46%)
DGKC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-2.76%)
EPCL 54.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.48%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.78%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.32%)
HUBC 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.11%)
KAPCO 41.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.61%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.75%)
PIBTL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.07%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.8%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.64%)
PTC 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.79%)
SNGP 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.44%)
TRG 156.59 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-3.99%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.45%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,786 Decreased By ▼ -121.61 (-2.48%)
BR30 25,251 Decreased By ▼ -797.17 (-3.06%)
KSE100 44,693 Decreased By ▼ -828.78 (-1.82%)
KSE30 18,383 Decreased By ▼ -339.03 (-1.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia shares edge higher, oil slips as Suez Canal ship re-floated

  • Oil prices eased as markets assumed the re-floating of the Ever Given would allow tankers to use the waterway again. There were over 300 vessels waiting to pass through the shipping route which accounts for 12% of global trade.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: Asian share markets edged higher on Monday while oil prices slipped as the ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated, raising hopes the vital waterway could reopen and ease global shipping backlogs.

The news added to optimism about world growth as markets look to President Joe Biden to outline his infrastructure spending plans this week, which could supercharge an already accelerating US recovery.

"We expect the global economy to expand robustly at 6.4% this year, fuelled by a large US fiscal stimulus, with positive spillovers for the rest of the world," said Barclays economist Christian Keller.

"Rising inflation over the coming months should be transitory, and core central banks seem committed to looking through it."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3%, with activity restrained by the approach of quarter end. Chinese blue chips rose 0.8%.

Japan's Nikkei gained 1%, though there was some nervousness when Nomura reported its US unit could face a $2 billion loss related to a client.

There was also some caution after a $20 billion wave of block trades hit markets on Friday, reportedly linked to investment fund Archegos Capital.

For now, Nasdaq futures were off 0.6% and S&P 500 futures 0.5%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures did manage to rise 0.2%, while FTSE futures were flat.

The prospect of faster US economic growth has spurred speculation of rising inflation and weighed on Treasury prices.

Yields on US 10-year notes eased a touch on Monday to 1.66%, but were still not far from the recent 13-month top of 1.754%.

European yields have been restrained by active buying from the European Central Bank, widening the dollar's yield advantage over the euro. The single currency was last at $1.1786, having hit a five-month low of $1.1760 last week.

Analysts at TD Securities noted the euro had failed to find any benefit from a very strong German IfO survey on Friday that showed business morale at a near two-year high and signs of recovery in the service sector. "This suggests that market positioning still remains significantly skewed toward the long side in EURUSD - even though spot has seen a meaningful decline through the 200-day moving average," they wrote in a note. "We continue to focus on downside risks from here."

The dollar held at 109.50 yen, having reached its highest since early June on Friday at 109.84.

The dollar index stood at 92.774, after reaching its highest since mid-November.

The lift in yields has weighed on gold, which offers no fixed return, and left it at $1,730 an ounce.

Oil prices eased as markets assumed the re-floating of the Ever Given would allow tankers to use the waterway again. There were over 300 vessels waiting to pass through the shipping route which accounts for 12% of global trade.

The market will also be cautious ahead of an OPEC meeting this week, which will have to decide whether to extend supply limits, or loosen the spigots.

Brent fell 90 cents to $63.67 a barrel, while US crude lost $1.03 to $59.94 per barrel.

asian shares MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares EuroSTOXX Suez Canal Christian Keller

Asia shares edge higher, oil slips as Suez Canal ship re-floated

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters