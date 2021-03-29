ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Australia, NZ dollars extend losses as US recovery supports greenback

  • The housing curbs triggered a huge rally in debt markets as investors sharply scaled back wagers on a rate hike next year.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars extended last week's losses on Monday as the strength of the US economic recovery and the relative success of its vaccination programme lured traders to the greenback.

The Australian dollar dropped 0.27% to $0.7621 after authorities on Monday announced a snap three-day COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane, the country's third-largest city, to stamp out the virulent UK variant of the virus.

It had since recovered to be unchanged by midday. For the rest of the week, "again, any large major movements in the Aussie are likely to be driven by the global mood," Westpac strategists said.

The commodity-sensitive Aussie is on track to be down 0.91% for the month, having lost 1.32% last week, its second consecutive week of losses amid volatility in bonds, oil and commodity prices.

The kiwi dollar was slightly lower at $0.6991, having shed 2.35% last week in its worst performance in six months as the country announced tough new rules to cool its housing market.

The housing curbs triggered a huge rally in debt markets as investors sharply scaled back wagers on a rate hike next year.

New Zealand 10-year bond yields were 4.5 basis points higher at 1.708%. Yields on two-year bonds were two basis points higher at 0.28%, but still a long way from the 0.50% top hit briefly in February.

Yields on Australian 10-year bonds were three basis points higher at 1.70%, standing at a four basis point spread over US Treasuries, down from as much as 39 basis points a month ago.

