ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares inch higher as Suez Canal blockage lifts commodities

  • Treasury Wine Estates slumped 3.8% after the company said it would face steep anti-dumping tariffs for its Australian wine exports to China.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

Australian shares edged up on Monday, as higher commodity prices lifted miners and energy stocks on worries that global supplies of crude and refined products could be disrupted for weeks as workers try to dislodge a container blocking the Suez Canal.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.1% at 6,830.40 by 0015 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Friday.

Also lifting risk appetite was a report on Monday that showed the country is expecting to log a record A$136 billion ($103.85 billion) from iron ore exports this financial year in signs of a global steelmaking recovery from the pandemic-led downturn.

Copper prices rose in the previous session as markets worried about the cost repercussions for transporting industrial metals following the Suez Canal blockage.

The mining sub-index jumped nearly 2% in its biggest intraday percentage gain in more than two weeks. Rio Tinto and BHP Group, which have significant copper mining operations, rose as much as 2% and 2.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks rose 1.4% as oil prices spiked on worries over Suez Canal. Sector heavyweight Woodside Petroleum added nearly 1% while Santos advanced 2.3%.

Sentiment was subdued across Asia with Nikkei futures dropping 0.5% to 29,295 points, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.4%.

Technology stocks curbed gains in the index, with top percentage losers Megaport dropping 3.4%, followed by buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay, which slipped 2.8%.

Treasury Wine Estates slumped 3.8% after the company said it would face steep anti-dumping tariffs for its Australian wine exports to China.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.58% to 12,420.3, with Meridian Energy rising 3.5%.

Synlait Milk was the biggest loser, down as much as 4.2% after the dairy firm posted a 76% plunge in first-half profit and flagged headwinds in fiscal 2021.

S&P/ASX 200 index BHP Group Australia shares Suez Canal global steelmaking

Australia shares inch higher as Suez Canal blockage lifts commodities

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters