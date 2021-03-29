ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Smart lockdown imposed in nine localities of Peshawar

Recorder Report 29 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the provincial capital, the local administration has imposed smart lockdown in nine areas of Peshawar following the recommendations of the District Health Officer.

According to a notification issued here on Sunday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Sector D-II, D-IV, D-V and E-III, Phase-I, Hayatabad, Sector-C-III, Phase-V, Hayatabad, Sector-H-II, P-II, Phase-IV, Hayatabad, Zaryab Colony bound by Afghan Colony Road, Faqir Abad Road, Saeed Abad bound by Saddar Road, Shami Road and Kabul Road, Mushtaq Abad bound by Nauthia Road, Shafiq General Store Road and Chaman Zar Colony Road, Lala Zar area bound by Wazirdund Canal, Lala Zar Road, Industrial Estate Road and Marjan Gathering Road, Street No 9, Gulbahar No 2, Peshawar and Faisal Colony, bound by Dalazak Road, Faisal Colony Road and Gharib Abad Road.

A total of 166 coronavirus affected patients have so far been admitted in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, said the spokesperson of the hospital. He said that 129 tested positive to Coronavirus and 14 patients of Corona are on ventilator. The hospital administration has finalized all arrangements for coronavirus patients, he said.

According to the notification, the imposition of smart lockdown would start from 1800 hours and remain in force till further orders, the notification said adding no general entry or exit to these localities, except those supplying essential commodities will be allowed.

Besides all types of gatherings, shops other than those of essential services including pharmacies, general stores, food supply, tandoors, drinking water supplier, emergency etc will remain closed within these localities. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only, the notification said.

The concerned magistrates, in-charge AAC and Divisional, sub Divisional police officer would ensure implementations of this order while the DHO would be responsible for ensuring provision of health services in these areas.

Anyone contravening the order shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under Section 17 and 18 of the KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and Section 33 of NDMA Act 2010.

Meanwhile, the major trade hubs, including markets and bazaars, remained closed on the second day on Sunday, in a bid to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Officials of police and district administration inspected various bazaars and markets to implement the provincial government orders under a two safe day policy with true letter and spirit in the provincial capital Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Smart lockdown imposed in nine localities of Peshawar

