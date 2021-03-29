Relief in Gibraltar as face masks come off outside

GIBRALTAR: Gibraltarians heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday when finally they were allowed to move around their outside public spaces without face masks, six months after they were made compulsory.

Gibraltar’s government said last week mask wearing rules would be eased because most of the adult population in the British territory had been vaccinated and the number of coronavirus cases was extremely low.

As of Sunday, there were 10 active coronavirus cases in Gibraltar, the government said. The death toll in the British territory, which has a 33,700-strong population, stood at 94.