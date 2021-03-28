One dead, nine wounded in a suspected suicide blast outside Indonesian church

(Karachi) An alleged suicide bomber was killed while nine people suffered injuries in a blast outside a Catholic church in South Sulawesi’s provincial capital Makassar, Indonesia, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, local police said that one person died during the blast at the gate of the church compound while five church staffers and four worshippers were injured after a huge explosion rocked the area.

The police added that the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Investigation officers said that the alleged suicide bomber apparently blew himself after he was stopped by a church officer. They stated that there was no significant damage at the church.

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the area collected evidence from the blast site. Further probe is underway.