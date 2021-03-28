Report sought from FIA in Meesha, Ali Zafar case

LAHORE: A city court on Saturday called report from the Federal Investigation Agency by April 10 in a case of actor and singer Ali Zafar against Mesha Shafi and directed the actress to appear before the court on next hearing.

The court was hearing a case against Ali Zafar for launching a defaming campaign against him on social media. Earlier, the counsel of Mehsa told the court that she was abroad and could not appear before the court. The court adjourned the proceedings and sought her appearance on next hearing.

