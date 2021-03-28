Sports
Halep pulls out of Miami with shoulder injury
28 Mar 2021
MIAMI: World number three Simona Halep withdrew from the WTA and ATP Miami Open on Saturday because of a right shoulder injury, sending Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova into the round of 16.
The 29-year-old Romanian isn't set to play again until next month's Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup.
"I'm very sorry I have to pull out of singles and doubles at the Miami Open, but my injury doesn't let me play here as expected," Halep said in a statement.
"I'm sad that I can't continue. I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches but unfortunately I can't. Hopefully next year I will be back healthy and better."
