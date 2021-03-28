ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bayer's Monsanto, India's NSL settle long-running GM cotton seed

Reuters 28 Mar 2021

NEW DELHI: Bayer AG said on Friday it had reached an "amicable settlement" in its Monsanto unit's long-running intellectual property dispute with Indian seed maker Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (NSL) over genetically modified cotton seeds.

In a statement to Reuters, the German company said it had resolved "outstanding issues and differences" over the dispute, giving no further details. Two sources familiar with the matter said the companies had reached a legal settlement that would end all ongoing litigation.

NSL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) (MMB), a joint venture between Monsanto and India's Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co (Mahyco) had been at loggerheads with the NSL and the Indian government over how much it could charge for its genetically modified cotton seeds.

The dispute triggered a clutch of legal cases, antitrust investigations and orders against Monsanto from the farm ministry, costing Monsanto tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue each year and eventually drawing in the Indian and US governments.

One of the sources with direct knowledge said the companies had been in talks for more than a month, and that the settlement efforts were being handled by Bayer.

"It was a very big dispute ... This will be relief for both," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Bayer spokesman said the company looked forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders for the benefit of Indian agriculture, but did not elaborate.

New Delhi approved the first GM cotton seed trait in 2003 and an upgraded variety in 2006, helping transform India into the world's top producer and second-largest exporter of the fibre. Monsanto's GM cotton seed technology went on to dominate 90% of India's cotton acreage.

NSL, which produces GM cotton seeds, stopped paying royalties to Monsanto in 2015, arguing that Indian law did not grant Monsanto patent protection for the seeds. The companies have been entangled in litigation ever since.

Bayer cotton seed Cotton rate NSL MMB Mahyco Monsanto Biotech

Bayer's Monsanto, India's NSL settle long-running GM cotton seed

Maryam launches scathing attack on PPP

Bilawal says PPP to file review petition against IHC verdict

WHT exemption on plants, machinery: FBR slaps strict conditions on tribal areas' residents

UK and EU agree post-Brexit financial services regulation

220 kV transmission line upgraded: KE to get additional 450MW of electricity

Afghanistan: Pakistan calls for withdrawal of foreign troops

IBI NPFs decline to 3.2pc

Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

Positivity rate remains over 14pc in Punjab for third consecutive day

Work begins at REZ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.