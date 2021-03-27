Vaccination of journalists, media workers: Ministry urged to take special steps

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), on Friday, urged the Health Ministry to take special steps for the Covid-19 vaccination of journalists and front line media workers.

The PEMRA sent a letter to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, highlighting the role of television channels, radio, cable distributors in spreading awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

The letter stated that journalists and media workers are getting affected by the virus on a daily basis. The authority urged the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to pay special attention to the health safety of journalists and media workers.

It stated that several frontline journalists and media workers have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic; hence, the health authorities should issue special orders for prioritising the Covid-19 vaccination of the media workers.

Earlier, in the day, Pakistan has expanded the Covid-19 vaccinations for younger age group as the federal government announces to open registrations for people aged above 50 now.

Alongside expediting the process of vaccinations, Pakistan is witnessing a major surge in coronavirus cases during the third wave as the positivity rate of Covid cases has risen up to 10.29 per cent.

