Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (March 26, 2021).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 25-03-2021 In Rupees =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 11,900 180 12,080 12,380 - 300/- Equivalent 40 kgs 12,753 193 12,946 13,268 - 322/- ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021