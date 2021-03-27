Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
27 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 26, 2021).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Fortune Sec. Askari Bank Limited 1,400,000 20.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,400,000 20.44
MRA Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 200 336.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 336.10
Pearl Sec. Attock Refinery 2,500 275.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 275.00
Growth Sec. Hascol Petroleum 154,000 11.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 154,000 11.00
Sherman Sec. Honda Atlas Cars 300 269.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 269.00
Friendly Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 2,782,468 171.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,782,468 171.50
BMA Capital Meezan Bank Ltd. 31,000 110.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,000 110.23
D.J.M. Sec. NetSol Technologies 9,500 232.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 232.82
Fikree's (SMC) Shabbir Tiles 1,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 25.00
ASDA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 1,000,000 8.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 8.60
FDM Capital TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 165.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 165.00
Total Turnover 5,381,468
