Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 27 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 26, 2021).

==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member                    Company                         Turnover       Rates
Name                                                     of Shares
==============================================================================
Fortune Sec.              Askari Bank Limited            1,400,000       20.44
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,400,000       20.44
MRA Sec.                  Attock Petroleum Ltd                 200      336.10
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             200      336.10
Pearl Sec.                Attock Refinery                    2,500      275.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           2,500      275.00
Growth Sec.               Hascol Petroleum                 154,000       11.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         154,000       11.00
Sherman Sec.              Honda Atlas Cars                     300      269.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             300      269.00
Friendly Sec.             MCB Bank Ltd.                  2,782,468      171.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,782,468      171.50
BMA Capital               Meezan Bank Ltd.                  31,000      110.23
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          31,000      110.23
D.J.M. Sec.               NetSol Technologies                9,500      232.82
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           9,500      232.82
Fikree's (SMC)            Shabbir Tiles                      1,000       25.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000       25.00
ASDA Sec.                 Telecard Ltd.                  1,000,000        8.60
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,000,000        8.60
FDM Capital               TRG Pakistan Ltd.                    500      165.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500      165.00
==============================================================================
                          Total Turnover                 5,381,468
==============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

