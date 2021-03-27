KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 26, 2021).

============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================== Fortune Sec. Askari Bank Limited 1,400,000 20.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,400,000 20.44 MRA Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 200 336.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 336.10 Pearl Sec. Attock Refinery 2,500 275.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 275.00 Growth Sec. Hascol Petroleum 154,000 11.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 154,000 11.00 Sherman Sec. Honda Atlas Cars 300 269.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 269.00 Friendly Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 2,782,468 171.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,782,468 171.50 BMA Capital Meezan Bank Ltd. 31,000 110.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,000 110.23 D.J.M. Sec. NetSol Technologies 9,500 232.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 232.82 Fikree's (SMC) Shabbir Tiles 1,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 25.00 ASDA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 1,000,000 8.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 8.60 FDM Capital TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 165.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 165.00 ============================================================================== Total Turnover 5,381,468 ==============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021