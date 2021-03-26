Sports
Alonso signs news Real Sociedad deal
- German newspaper Bild reported earlier this week that Alonso, who won the World Cup and two European Championship titles and was a Champions League winner at Liverpool and Real Madrid, was set to take over at Borussia Moenchengladbach next season.
26 Mar 2021
Former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso has signed a one-year extension to remain as youth team coach at Real Sociedad until summer 2022, the club said on Friday.
Gladbach, 10th in the Bundesliga, have been looking for a new coach since announcing in February that current manager Marco Rose will join Borussia Dortmund this summer.
It now appears that the 39-year-old Alonso will remain in San Sebastian, where he has worked since 2019.
