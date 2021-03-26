ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Mar 26, 2021
BR Research

Toyota, Subaru to unveil new car on April 5 together

  • Both automakers have been working together for a long time. The first joint development effort from the two companies was with the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 sports cars.
  • At the moment, the only information available is that Toyota’s Gazoo Racing team will be involved in the upcoming unveiling event.
BR Web Desk 26 Mar 2021

The highly-anticipated Toyota and Subaru joint venture, which has been teased several times, is all set to be unveiled on April 5.

Both automakers have been working together for a long time. The first joint development effort from the two companies was with the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 sports cars.

Ahead of the official unveiling, the only thing we know about the jointly developed vehicle the automakers will unveil it on April 5.

Both automaker teased an image which shows what appears to be a section of the front bumper of a car in red wearing the Toyota logo and the same hood section in blue wearing a Subaru logo with a tag line let’s make ever-better cars together.

At the moment, the only information available is that Toyota’s Gazoo Racing team will be involved in the upcoming unveiling event.

It is also rumoured that both companies would be unveiling the next-generation Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ sports car.

Interestingly, there are photographs of a 2022 Subaru BRZ out there, and the teaser image doesn’t seem to match up with the front end of that car leading to speculation that the model will be something else entirely.

