Business & Finance
Canada's First Cobalt to issue shares to Glencore to repay $5.5mn debt
- First Cobalt will issue 23.8 million common shares to Glencore AG at $0.29 per share, representing about 4.8% of the company's current outstanding shares.
- In 2019, First Cobalt entered into a loan agreement with the miner and commodity trader to fund engineering studies, metallurgical testwork and permitting activities for an expansion of the company's refinery in Ontario, Canada.
26 Mar 2021
Canada's First Cobalt Corp entered into a deal with Glencore Plc's unit under which it will repay an existing loan of about $5.5 million by issuing shares, the cobalt miner said on Friday.
First Cobalt will issue 23.8 million common shares to Glencore AG at $0.29 per share, representing about 4.8% of the company's current outstanding shares.
In 2019, First Cobalt entered into a loan agreement with the miner and commodity trader to fund engineering studies, metallurgical testwork and permitting activities for an expansion of the company's refinery in Ontario, Canada.
Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile: ISPR
Canada's First Cobalt to issue shares to Glencore to repay $5.5mn debt
WHO yet to receive complete documentation for Sputnik V pre-qualification
WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours
After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport
'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office
Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks
Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden
Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths
O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister
Bill says SBP accountability being enhanced
Read more stories
Comments