Philippine central bank to unwind relief measures in a timely manner
26 Mar 2021
MANILA: The Philippine central bank will unwind accommodative policy measures in a timely manner, its governor said on Friday, as he expects the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to be transitory.
"We will carry out disengagement strategies in a manner that avoids risks associated with early or late implementation," Governor Benjamin Diokno told a business forum. The central bank on Thursday kept policy rates at a record low to support recovery.
