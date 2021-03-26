ANL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.79%)
ASC 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
DGKC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.86%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.87%)
PTC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.24%)
TRG 163.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 30.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.44%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,123 Increased By ▲ 70.81 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By ▼ -140.18 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,770 Decreased By ▼ -80.04 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Philippine central bank to unwind relief measures in a timely manner

  • We will carry out disengagement strategies in a manner that avoids risks associated with early or late implementation.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

MANILA: The Philippine central bank will unwind accommodative policy measures in a timely manner, its governor said on Friday, as he expects the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to be transitory.

"We will carry out disengagement strategies in a manner that avoids risks associated with early or late implementation," Governor Benjamin Diokno told a business forum. The central bank on Thursday kept policy rates at a record low to support recovery.

