Australia shares set to edge higher, tracking Wall Street gains

26 Mar 2021
Australian shares were set to edge higher on Friday, taking positive cues from US stocks which rose overnight as investors snapped up "value" stocks that are likely to benefit from an economic rebound in 2021.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 16.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.
